Bungie Reveals Destiny 2 The Witch Queen Expansion Has Been Delayed

Players that are looking for free MMO video game titles to enjoy will find quite a few games to enjoy across multiple platforms. However, one of the more popular titles to dive into for quite a few years now has been Destiny 2. This is an IP from Bungie who previously brought out the popular science fiction FPS exclusive for Microsoft, Halo . Since then Bungie has moved on to Destiny which eventually spawned the sequel installment, Destiny 2.

While originally a premium title for players to purchase, Destiny 2 has since moved to become a free-to-play video game title. This is a multiplayer experience as you go through the main narrative along with the side quests and raids. If you enjoy futuristic FPS and have yet to at least try Destiny or its sequel, then you might be missing out. After all, this game has been out for a few years now at this point since its initial launch in 2017.

As mentioned, there were several updates to bring out more content for players to enjoy. This year was supposed to be the launch for The Witch Queen if you’ve been following this title. Unfortunately, that’s not going to be the case as Destiny 2’s expansion has been delayed out of 2021 and instead will be slated for a release in 2022. This announcement came from the official Bungie website that alerted readers that this decision to delay the game came out last year when the developers needed they needed more time to bring out this update.

“Last summer, we outlined our ambition for the next era in Destiny 2 by announcing the full arc, starting with Beyond Light, followed by the Witch Queen and Lightfall. As we began to scale production on the Witch Queen last year, we made the difficult but important decision to move its release to early 2022; we also realized we needed to add unannounced chapter after Lightfall to fully complete our first saga of Destiny.”

To add to this, outside of the two expansions that were already announced which was The Witch Queen along with Lightfall, Bungie has decided that another expansion was going to be needed to finish out the saga. It looks like there is plenty of content planned out for the game if you’re uncertain on whether it’s worth jumping into the title today or not.