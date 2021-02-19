Little Nightmares Studio Will Be Moving Onto A New IP

Tarsier is a development studio that really surprised fans with a creepy platform title called Little Nightmares. The game put players in control of a young little girl trapped in a bizarre world full of unusual hostile enemies. Meanwhile, the player would attempt to navigate through the levels keeping out of sight of the enemies as they sought out freedom. It’s become quite the substantial hit and it even sparked a sequel installment to come out into the marketplace.

The video game is a follow-up from the first installment with Six escaping the Maw. However, you will not be playing as Six but instead as a new protagonist named Mono. Players are in for a new horror treat as Mono and Six will be escaping more hostile enemies as they attempt their journey to sanctuary. For those of you who were hoping that Tarsier would be moving on to another installment will be a bit disappointed.

It was during the development of Little Nightmares 2 that Tarsier was acquired by Embracer Group. While the studio was able to continue developing the sequel, now that the game is out and available for players to enjoy, it looks like Embracer Group has other plans for Tarsier. We don’t know just what those plans are but it was unveiled during an investors call.

Embracer Group has announced that Tarsier would be working on new IPs going forward which is one of the main reasons the company acquired the studio. At any rate, it will likely be a good while before we know just what this first IP will be about but those that have yet to dive into Little Nightmares 2 can pick up a copy of the game today. For those of you who would like a bit more information on Little Nightmares 2, you can check out our Before You Buy episode coverage featured down below.

