Is Bloober Team Working On A Silent Hill Game?

The Silent Hill franchise is pressing on with fan theories and rumor pieces online. There’s nothing confirmed to be in the works after the cancellation of Silent Hills which saw the departure of Hideo Kojima from Konami. In fact, this long gap of silence from Konami for its collection of iconic video game IPs had plenty of fans assuming that the company would be closing down its gaming division altogether.

That assumption grew, even more, when it was unveiled that Konami was making some changes to their internal infrastructure but that was also updated by Konami to assure fans that they will still be making video games. Regardless of all this, there has been a nonstop flood of rumors and supposed insider information coming out that suggested a couple of Silent Hill games would be coming out into the marketplace and since then there have been no confirmation announcements.

Now a new rumor is suggesting that among the two supposed Silent Hill games being developed, one of those studios would be Bloober Team. Now the studio has made a name for itself when it comes to horror titles and the group even worked with Akira Yamaoka, the composer for the Silent Hill franchise, during their time with The Medium. Since that game has been released, it looks like this next project is something that will pick up quite a bit of attention.

That information has come from Gamesindustry.biz which spoke with Bloober Team’s CEO Piotr Babieno. The developer made note that they have been working on another game project for over a year now and it’s from a big gaming publisher. Unfortunately, no other information has been released, but it’s leading to plenty of fans and media outlets pointing towards Konami and the iconic Silent Hill IP.

Again, nothing has been revealed at the moment so we can’t put much weight on this rumor. However, it does look like whatever this project is, Bloober Team is excited to be involved and has high hopes of drawing in some attention. For now, you can enjoy their latest video game release, The Medium for the PC and Xbox Series X/S platforms. If you would like some more information regarding the game then check out our Before You Buy coverage for the title down below.

Source: Gamesindustry.biz