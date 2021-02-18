No More Heroes 3 Set To Release This Summer

No More Heroes III follows a new storyline set after the events of Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes. A new terror has come up against the world with an alien invasion behind what could be the end of humanity as we know it. There’s only one hero that can stand against the hostile enemies and deliver a barrage of attacks to this new intelligent life form and that’s our protagonist Travis Touchdown.

This will also mark ten years since the release of No More Heroes II so we’re expecting plenty of gamers interested in picking up the title, though, with such a large gap, we’re wondering if the development team has kept in-mind for newcomers. At any rate, this looks to be filled with some wacky gameplay mixed with some classic hack-and-slash goodness this franchise is known for.

If you don’t recall, there was a delay that pushed this game out of 2020. It was unveiled at the time by Suda 51 that the studio needed more time to work on the game. As you can likely guess, the big reason behind the delay was the worldwide health pandemic outbreak we were all dealing with. This caused so many developers to continue working remotely which caused quite a few delays around the world.

Fortunately, studios are back into the swing of things and we’re seeing fewer delays happen due to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. No More Heroes III was recently showcased during a Nintendo Direct. This gave fans a new trailer to further hype up the game but also alerted players that they can get a copy of No More Heroes III when it launches into the marketplace on August 27, 2021. You can check out the latest trailer for the game featured in the video embedded below.