New World Gets Delayed To August

New World is an MMORPG from Amazon Game Studios where it’s set around an island that is full of mineral-rich magic. As a result, there are several that venture out into the island in search of magical possessions. On top of cutthroat individuals that lurk towards the island, there are magical creatures and beings that protect what they feel is rightfully theirs.

Being an MMORPG you can expect plenty of content to go through on top of places to search out. There are several different territories each with settlements and forts. While the game doesn’t feature a subscription payment service for players to keep up with, there is a one-time purchase to unlock the standard base game.

Amazon’s new CEO has already stated that the company is still committed to the video game industry after their last game attempt, Crucible didn’t end up doing well enough to continue developing after the rocky launch. It’s since been canceled, but there’s the upcoming release of New World still in the works. Fortunately, it looks like the studio working on the game is working to ensure it’s running without a hitch.

Now it looks like there is a delay being placed right now that the studio decided was necessary. The team made a note in an update that the game was pushed back to work on the end game features. Fortunately, the game is still slated to come out this year as it’s only been pushed back to August of 2021.

For now, even though we’re waiting a bit longer to get access to the game, it’s at least being delayed to allow the developers more time to work on the gameplay before it finally hits the marketplace. In the meantime, you can check out the trailer for New World down below.

Source: IGN, New World