Resident Evil Village Brings Ethan Back Because Devs Grew Attached To The Character

When it comes to Capcom, the studio has been around for decades and they helped bring out some rather big IPs into the marketplace. However, it’s tough to find someone that doesn’t know about Resident Evil. Since the first release of Resident Evil on the original PlayStation console platform, Capcom has managed to bring out a mega-hit for the survival horror genre. It’s evolved over the years and continues to find new installments for players to enjoy on the latest platforms.

Resident Evil has received several mainline installments along with countless spin-off games. Not to mention that there are cinematic adaptations that were released and even a film reboot coming out . With all that said, the mainline franchise is receiving a new game, Resident Evil Village, a continuing storyline that picks up after the events of Resident Evil 7. To offer a quick refresher, Resident Evil 7 follows a brand new protagonist, an average everyday guy by the name of Ethan Winters who is on the hunt to find his missing wife. During his journey, Ethan is lead to the oddity Baker family which only created a mess for Ethan to endure.

Without spoiling anymore about Resident Evil 7 if you’re one of the few who have yet to play the game, Resident Evil Village picks up after the previous installment’s storyline concludes. This time around we’re once again put into the role of Ethan who encounters Chris Redfield. Unfortunately, the reunion with Chris doesn’t end well and now Ethan is forced to find this iconic Resident Evil protagonist to get some answers.

For those wondering just why Capcom decided to go back with Ethan Winters, it was decided upon towards the end of the development of Resident Evil 7. Resident Evil Village producer, Peter Fabiano gave an interview with PlayStation Official Magazine. During the interview, Peter noted that the team grew attached to the character during Resident Evil 7’s development and that’s the reason Capcom opted to continue with his storyline.

Those of you who are itching to get back into the role of Ethan Winters and endure another survival horror experience won’t have to wait too long. Currently, Resident Evil Village is set to launch on May 7, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.