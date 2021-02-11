PS5 Controllers Are Drifting, And It’s Already Causing Issues

The PlayStation 5’s DualSense controller is a wonderful piece of tech, and a big step up from its DualShock predecessors. Unfortunately, it has some of the same flaws as other controllers — namely, drift.

Users have reported that their DualSense controllers have faulty analog sticks, which throws off their aim or causes the camera to float around. There are several reports on social media, with accompanying video and photographic evidence.

If you’ve seen the reports of drift in the Nintendo Switch’s Joy-Con, or had it happen to you, this appears to be much the same thing. No telling whether it has the same root cause or not, but it’s certainly causing the same frustration in gamers.

Players have been reporting issues with the DualSense for some time, though the issue doesn’t appear to be as widespread as Joy-Con drift — or at least fewer people seem to be talking about it. Still, it took a couple of years before the Joy-Con problems resulted in a class action lawsuit, whereas the DualSense has only been on the market for a couple of months.

Part of the issue for players is that, while drift is covered in the DualSense warranty and the company will repair it, the owner of the faulty device in question must pay to ship it off for repairs (according to Kotaku’s Ari Notis, who tried it out, Sony pays for return shipping).

Now lawyers are starting to get involved, which always makes things more interesting. The law firm Chimicles Schwartz Kriner & Donaldson-Smith (CSK&D) says it’s investigating a potential case against Sony over the drift problem, and offers gamers a form where they can report details about the problem to the law firm. CSK&D is the same firm that filed the class action lawsuit against Nintendo over the Joy-Con drift issue.

Source: Eurogamer