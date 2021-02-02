It’s Official We Now Know How Tall Resident Evil Village’s Lady Dimitrescu Is

Capcom had been going back to remake some of those earlier installments to the beloved zombie survival horror franchise Resident Evil. However, their next big installment will be a continuation of the series. Resident Evil Village will put players right back into the shoes of Ethan after the events of Resident Evil 7. Ethan’s world is once again thrown out of wack as Chris Redfield decides to show back up in an expected turn of events. This leaves Ethan demanding answers, but the only way he’ll get them is to track Chris down to a mysterious village in Europe.

So far we are looking at another first-person perspective gameplay with some different types of enemies. From the trailers we’ve seen a play on werewolves which may be one of the more common enemies, you could find while exploring the village. This game had quite a few fans right from its announcement, but what may have taken Capcom by surprise is just how much fans fell in love with what is seemingly the big antagonist of the upcoming game.

Your love for Lady Dimitrescu is loud and clear. 👒



Here's a message from our RE Village art director Tomonori Takano, along with a very curious fact you may have wondered about: pic.twitter.com/Lj4m5pN2dJ — Resident Evil (@RE_Games) February 2, 2021

We don’t know too much about the antagonist quite yet and we’re sure there will be plenty of twists and turns about her backstory in the narrative. With that said, the internet was taken by storm from fans of Lady Dimitrescu who looks to be a vampire female that will be hunting Ethan down as he explores the game world.

What makes Lady Dimitrescu a bit different is that she is a massively tall female that looks relatively normal. However, you might be surprised by how tall our antagonist is as the official Resident Evil Twitter account confirmed that the character is 9’6” tall. Currently, we can face off against Lady Dimitrescu when Resident Evil Village hits the marketplace on May 7, 2021, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, and the Xbox Series X/S platforms.