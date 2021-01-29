Immortals Fenyx Rising Now Has A Demo Available

The development team behind Assassin’s Creed Odyssey did quite an incredible job. Fans of the franchise took to the latest installment of the Assassin’s Creed series, there was plenty of content for players to chew through as well. The development team had so much fun with the mythology that they opted to continue with another game based around the mythos.

That’s when the development team announced Gods & Monsters, a brand new IP that threw players into the role of a young adventurer that was stranded on a strange island. It was only afterward that they discovered a new foe has taken out humanity and not even the gods could fight back. That’s when you were given their powers in hopes that your adventure could somehow take back the world and bring it to a peaceful state. As I’m sure you all know, Gods & Monsters has since been renamed Immortals Fenyx Rising.

We knew that there was plenty of content planned out for this game by the developers at Ubisoft. However, today, if you haven’t already picked up a copy of this game, can now enjoy a free demo. This should give players some idea of how it handles without actually having to spend the money and take a risk. Furthermore, there is the new DLC release which acts as another chapter for players to go through.

In this new DLC, players will be able to go through different trials to become a god. You can check out the latest trailer for this DLC up above. Meanwhile, you can pick up Immortals Fenyx Rising right now for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia platforms. We even have a Before You Buy episode coverage for the game down below.

Source: Gamesradar