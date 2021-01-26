System Shock Pre-orders Are Coming Next Month

You may have recalled the science fiction title, System Shock . This was a PC video game released back in 1994 and Nightdive Studios is currently working on a remake. After successfully funding their campaign for the remake through Kickstarter, gamers have been waiting to get their hands on this title. Within the game, players take on the role of a highly-skilled hacker who ends up being indebted to an executive of TriOptimum. The game takes place after an accident that leaves you in a coma, but once you awake, you find that you’re alone.

It seems that the station is being monitored by cyborgs and mutants that are under the control of artificial intelligence named SHODAN. Players will now have to use their advanced hacking skills to stop SHODAN and escape with their life. While development had a bit of a rocky start that ended up with a hiatus, Nightdive Studios is back on track with this upcoming reimagining of the action-adventure game.

However, it looks like the studio is ready to move onto the next big step which is getting pre-orders available for players that would like to grab a copy on the PC platform. In a new Kickstarter update, the developers alerted followers that System Shock will have pre-orders available at the end of February for Steam, GOG, and the Epic Games Store.

To top things off, there is a new demo that will be coming alongside the pre-orders which will give players a chance to check out the game with new polish, features, and voice lines. Not to mention, that anyone who pre-orders a copy of System Shock will receive a free copy of System Shock 2: Enhanced Edition which the developers expect to see launch around the same time.