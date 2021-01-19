Naughty Dog’s Neil Druckmann Reveals He’d Like To Develop A Cowboy Bebop Game

There are several iconic IPs out that there that are established, includes a massive following, and even some great video game titles to enjoy today. Likewise, there are probably quite a few developers out there that would love to develop a game from a beloved franchise even if the chances are slim. Recently, Kinda Funny’s Greg Miller tweeted out to Neil Druckmann asking him what video game titles he would like to make that’s already an established IP.

That question has prompted several fans to reply on their favorite IPs that would be ideal for either a video game or a new installment. Neil Druckmann, who is known from Naughty Dog, the creators of such games as The Last of Us and Uncharted, wrote out a nice list of ideal projects. On top of this list, Neil Druckmann made note that he would love to work on a Punisher video game, which would likely have a good amount of people interested in the recent hit Netflix original series starring Jon Bernthal.

🤔

1) Punisher

2) Half Life

3) Ghost Rider

4) Hotline Miami

5) Cowboy Bebop



Those come to mind… 🤷🏻‍♂️ — Dr. Uckmann (@Neil_Druckmann) January 18, 2021

However, to follow up with more IPs, the developer made note that he would also love the opportunity to make games based on Half-Life, Ghost Rider, Hotline Miami, and even Cowboy Bebop. Those are some pretty big IPs which would be interesting to see how they would look and handle from the creators over at Naughty Dog. What do you think of this list and are there any established IPs that you think would be handled with care over at Naughty Dog?

At any rate, Naughty Dog is already in the works of their next project as Neil Druckmann recently tweeted out noting that they have several positions available for those wishing to send in their resumes. Likewise, the studio is gearing up to see not only an Uncharted movie adaptation in the works which is set to be a prequel to the video games but also an HBO take on The Last of Us video game series.

Source: Comic Book, Twitter