League of Legends: Wild Rift Beta Begins This March

League of Legends has been one of the go-to MOBA titles available right now. It’s been available on the PC platform for years and while the development team behind the IP, Riot Games, has been interested in tapping into other genres, we’re still seeing quite a bit of love go towards the iconic free to play strategy game. It’s been a game that’s slowly adapting into mobile platforms with the makeshift version of the base game called League of Legends: Wild Rift.

This is your 5V5 style game that acts pretty much on par with the original game. However, the developers built this title up to be available for mobile devices along with console platforms. Unfortunately, it’s been a waiting game to try this title out as it was unveiled in 2019 but only available for beta within Asia and Europe this past year. For those that are located in North America, it looks like the beta will soon hit your mobile devices.

League of Legends: Wild Rift’s open beta has been unveiled to take place this March for iOS and Android devices but more details about when exactly the beta will open up and what champions are available will be coming out later on. At any rate, this is more than welcomed news to League of Legends fans. We’re certainly interested in diving into the title when it comes out on our mobile devices.

Meanwhile, Riot Games has been busy with other notable projects. For instance, we have the recent FPS team-based competitive game, Valorant but there are also other games in the works that haven’t been fully revealed. One of those is a fighting game that will feature notable League of Legends characters, currently, that project is only titled Project L.

Source: VGC