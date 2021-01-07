Netflix Support For Wii U and 3DS Is Coming To An End

Everyone watches Netflix . It’s one of the most popular streaming services available. What started as a means to rent DVDs turned into a streaming service behemoth. Thanks to Netflix, we’re seeing a big streaming wars go on right now. Everyone wants a piece and as a result, there’s so much fierce competition to watch television shows to movies.

Of course, Netflix is still one of the top contenders right now and it’s been a go-to for several users. With so many platforms available to watch Netflix on, it’s never been too much of a concern how users would connect. However, if you’re streaming platform of choice is either the Nintendo Wii U or the Nintendo 3DS then you might want to start preparing to make the switch to a new online outlet. It’s not too surprising to hear the service shutdown for these platforms either.

Both the Nintendo Wii U and the Nintendo 3DS have seen support come to an end. With Nintendo offering their latest hybrid console platform, the Nintendo Switch, more players have made the jump to the latest console offering. We’re moving into the midway point of the Nintendo Switch console life cycle, another means to why Nintendo is starting to shut service support down for their previous platforms.

It’s been noted that the Netflix application has been pulled for both platforms already so if you haven’t already downloaded the application then you’re already out of luck. For those of you who have the application on the platforms, then the service will be accessible until June 30, 2021.