Assassin’s Creed Installment Rumored To Release In 2022

The Assassin’s Creed franchise is a long-running video game series and with any big-time franchise, there’s usually a mixture of spin-off titles to give players a bit more lore or content to chew through. This is especially helpful for the IP as it takes a bit of time to craft up the story along with the game itself for the mainline installments. We’ve just received Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, a new installment that will wrap up an arch of the Assassin’s Creed story and it’s going to be a while before we get our hands on that next major installment.

Until then, there’s a good chance we’ll see another smaller spin-off title release before that next major installment hits the marketplace. Now again, we only just received Assassin’s Creed Valhalla. There are plenty of newcomers to the installment and of course, DLC is attached as well for a future release. However, it seems that Ubisoft may have a spin-off game being developed under Ubisoft Sofia. That’s, of course, if these new rumors that are circulating online are to be believed.

Reports online from various insiders are suggesting Assassin’s Creed will have a new installment released in 2022 from Ubisoft Sofia. This is a development team that has worked on the Assassin’s Creed franchise before. For instance, this studio located in Sofia, Bulgaria, has helped out in the likes of Assassin’s Creed III: Liberation along with Assassin’s Creed Rogue. Unfortunately, that’s just about all we know from the rumors and again, these are just rumors so don’t put too much weight into a potential Assassin’s Creed installment coming out in 2022.

Source: Altchar