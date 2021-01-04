Psychonauts 2 Still Set To Launch This Year

Developers Double Fine Productions along with game director Tim Schafer has been seeking a sequel for their 2005 release, Psychonauts. Now it looks like we may get that sequel at some point this coming year, though, at the time of writing this, there doesn’t appear to be a release schedule set quite yet. The video game will still follow the same overall gameplay mechanics as a platform title.

Within the game, players will follow Raz after the events of Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin, which is a title developed for the PlayStation VR to bridge the first Psychonauts game to the upcoming sequel. While there are not too many details about the game quite yet, Tim Schafer has an interest in diving deeper into the history of Raz along with the family history.

Fortunately, the long wait for that sequel is winding down and we should see the video game title released into the marketplace at some point this year, 2021. This comes from a recent video that Double Fine Productions put out during the holiday break which features Tim Schafer reflecting on the production side of things. Within the video, which is embedded above, Tim makes note of where the production team is currently with the game and even jumps to some previous video footage with the teams discussing the project.

There were also talks about cutting content for the game. Essentially, it was based around the time it would take to bring out certain features when there are already so many players that have been waiting to get their hands on the game. All-in-all, it looks like Double Fine Productions is going to focus on polishing this point forward and get Psychonauts 2 ready for release.

Source: YouTube