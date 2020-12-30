Nintendo Listed Two Iconic N64 Games For Release On Wii U

The Nintendo Wii U was meant to be a big successor to the previous generation console, the Nintendo Wii. However, the launch of the console received rather mixed receptions and ultimately, it didn’t last but a few years before getting scrapped. There are a few reasons behind the failure of the Nintendo Wii U, but most would point towards the lack of software available. From the launch titles to the third-party support, the Nintendo Wii U didn’t come packed with too much to excite players.

Fortunately, Nintendo was able to get back on track with the Nintendo Switch, a hybrid console that’s proven to be popular with players young and old. For most of us, not much thought is put into the Nintendo Wii U these days especially since Nintendo dropped support for the platform after the release of The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. While it’s been a few years since the console discontinuation, players may have found quite the surprise to see the platform get listed for two more games coming to the console.

Now, these games were listed for the virtual console on the Nintendo Wii U rather than being new releases. However, the two titles that were listed were a couple of iconic Nintendo 64 games. The titles were Banjo-Kazooie and Blast Corps. Out of the two, most would be familiar with Banjo-Kazooie, a platforming title that recently saw the iconic protagonist duo get included in Super Smash Bros. Ultimate.

Nintendo has updated its release schedule with the following message: "Banjo-Kazooie and Blast Corps were listed as Wii U titles to be released on December 30, but will not be released. We apologize for the error."https://t.co/RSkaDOeI3W — Gematsu (@gematsucom) December 30, 2020

Since the listing went out, Nintendo has removed the posts and sent out an update saying that the listings were an error and that the games will not be launching on the Nintendo Wii U. Perhaps, this means that the titles were meant for the Nintendo Switch. Furthermore, there are always rumors suggesting that the Nintendo Switch would receive Nintendo 64 games or potentially a Nintendo 64 emulator much like the Nintendo Entertainment System and Super Nintendo Entertainment System. However, those are only rumors for now and nothing official has come out regarding the Nintendo 64 or the two previously listed titles.

