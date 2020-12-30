Nintendo Switch Online Is Now Offering A Free Trial To Crash Team Racing

Nintendo, just like its competitors, Sony and Microsoft, offers players a premium tier subscription service. This tier requires a monthly fee but in return, players can enjoy free monthly video game titles, special discounts within the digital marketplace, and even multiplayer support for purchased video games. Now the Nintendo Switch Online service comes in at a cheaper price point than the competitors but it doesn’t offer current video games to enjoy for free like the PlayStation or Xbox counterparts.

Instead, the online free monthly video games come in the form of either Nintendo or Super Nintendo Entertainment System titles. This may be ideal for those that have nostalgia for Nintendo’s early years in the video game industry, but those that want something more current is left out of luck. That’s of course if you don’t factor in the various free video game trials.

On Dec 30 at 11 AM PT until Jan 5 at 11:59 PM PT, #NintendoSwitchOnline members can trial the full version of Crash Team Racing Nitro-Fueled, including local + online multiplayer!



It's the Crash Team Racing action you know and love, remastered and revved up on #NintendoSwitch! pic.twitter.com/Nrp7n9OIOv — Nintendo of America (@NintendoAmerica) December 28, 2020

While it’s not a permanent free title, Nintendo is offering their premium tier subscribers a free trial of Crash Team Racing Nitro Fueled. Crash Bandicoot was at a time the mascot for Sony so it was only natural that a kart racer was put out for Sony fans featured the beloved orange bandicoot. Years later we got a remaster of Crash Team Racing which features the same overall experience with players having an assortment of characters from the Crash Bandicoot series while having to race through a series of courses while using both power-ups that will either help boost you along or take out competitive racers.

Players can now enjoy a free trial to this game both the solo and multiplayer experience. Likewise, this will last until January 5, 2021, so you have a few days to enjoy this game and see if it’s worth the purchase after the trial ends. After all, there’s a good chance that most Nintendo Switch players opted out from picking up this kart racer over Mario Kart 8 Deluxe.

