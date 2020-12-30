Rumors Suggest Bully 2 Development Slowed Down Grand Theft Auto VI

There are never any shortages of video game-related rumors. You’ve likely seen countless online and while some industry insiders are more credible than others, it’s always best to not put much weight into any rumors. However, with that said, there are no stopping rumors from spreading like wildfires, and being the holiday season, announcements are a bit scarce.

As a result, let’s dive into a rumor that’s starting to circulate online. As mentioned there are no shortages of rumors for video games and that’s especially true for Rockstar Games IP. It’s a never-ending influx of rumors online suggesting what’s to come to what content was cut from a game already released. However, this latest rumor is surfacing online thanks to two industry insiders, Tez2 and Yan2295.

Without going into the backstory of these rumors, because there’s no telling if these rumors are true or not, but it looks like one of the reasons Grand Theft Auto VI hasn’t made a big debut yet is due to Bully 2. Now Bully 2 being in development wasn’t anything confirmed and while there’s been teases in Grand Theft Auto Online or at least Easter Eggs referencing the game, Rockstar Games may or may not be developing a sequel. Fans of the IP are certainly hoping that a sequel will come out at some point, but if this rumor is to be believed, Bully 2 was in development around the same time as Red Dead Redemption 2.

The production was one of the reasons that Grand Theft Auto VI has yet to be unveiled and Rockstar Games halted development so that the team could focus more on Grand Theft Auto VI. Again, this is all rumors but if that’s the case, there’s always the possibility that the dev team could return to the project again after the launch of Grand Theft Auto VI. For now, it’s purely a waiting game. Grand Theft Auto V was first released in 2013 so we’re not far off from its tenth anniversary. As a result, we should likely hear something about the next installment sooner rather than later.

Source: Comicbook