Prime Gaming Includes A Freebie Item For Fall Guys

There is a ton of services out there that offers free video game titles that are attached to select services or deals. One of those services is Prime Gaming which is offered if you have an Amazon Prime subscription. I’m not going into detail of what everything you’ll potentially get if you are an Amazon Prime member, but if you already subscribe to the service then you don’t want to miss out on the free video games.

On PC players can claim free video game titles each month with a new selection of games constantly being added into the mix. There are quite a few to claim as well and they can be enjoyed just as long as you remain an Amazon Prime member. Today we’re finding out that Prime Gaming is offered a new bundle of titles that includes some freebie in-game items for one of the biggest hit indie games this year.

I’m sure you are all familiar with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. The video game was a massive success when it launched and everyone was playing the game on PlayStation 4 and PC platforms. This came during the quarantine for several people out there thanks to the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak. As a result, this new game which was originally launched as a PlayStation Plus title was an escape for players worldwide.

Now that the game has died down a bit and more focus is on other titles such as Cyberpunk 2077, you can find a new surge of players enjoying the game with the help of a new free bundle from Prime Gaming. Players can claim the free winter bundle right now, but you’ll also find some other full video game titles you can grab up as well.

There’s a wide range of video games available from iconic fighting titles to arcade hits such as Metal Slug 3. However, there are also two platformers that you might want to grab before January hits which are Yooka Laylee and Yooka Layee and the Impossible Lair. Again, all you need to do is ensure that you are an Amazon Prime subscriber.

Source: VGC