Halo Infinite Set To Launch In Fall 2021

Halo Infinite’s big gameplay reveal was a disaster. The video game was incredibly hyped for being such a key exclusive owned for Microsoft. In a lot of ways, this is a system seller franchise and while fans were hoping that Halo Infinite would see a launch on the marketplace alongside the latest generation Microsoft console, the Xbox Series X, it was instead kicked out of the 2020 calendar year for a release sometime in 2021.

For years fans have been waiting to see just what the follow-up installment would be like after the Halo 5 Guardians video game. 343 Industries went back to the drawing board and plotted out a news story that would once again put players into the role of Master Chief. It’s been teased and showcased leading up to 2020 but fans were told that the gameplay footage wouldn’t make an appearance until E3 2020. This was a bit of a bummer for fans who were banking on a reveal during E3 2019, but there wasn’t much we could do but wait.

Then 2020 hit and the entire world was thrown out of wack. A worldwide health pandemic outbreak essentially canceled all the in-person events including E3 2020. Fans would have to wait a bit longer before 343 Industries showcased the gameplay footage during a Microsoft streaming event this past summer. Unfortunately, the reception was far from the expectations that 343 Industries and Microsoft had hoped for. Instead, fans were quick to tear apart the gameplay demo and point out a variety of graphical flaws.

This forced 343 Industries to delay the game and since then news had been scarce. Recently, we got a look at some new gameplay screenshots which showcased some of the updated visuals since the previous gameplay showcase. Now it looks like that the game development team is ready to put Halo Infinite out into the marketplace sometime in the Fall of 2021.

Source: Halo Waypoint