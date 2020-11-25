Fans Are Reading Into The Last of Us Part 2 Composer’s Tweet

There is a massive fan base for Naughty Dog in general. This development studio has turned out quite a few hits over the years and PlayStation console generations. The folks at Naughty Dog are also known for delivering a detailed and immersive cinematic world for players to go through. It’s not surprising to see that fans are eager for anything this studio brings out, but some are hoping that down the line we’re going to diving back into the world of The Last of Us.

This franchise only has two mainline installments available and it’s clear that fans not only enjoy the world that Naughty Dog crafted up but the characters as well. We won’t spoil anything from The Last of Us Part 2, but the story could continue on after the credits rolled. There are two particular storyline branches we could go down that likely instantly come to mind, but here’s the thing we don’t know if we will ever follow up with the narrative laid out from The Last of Us Part 2. In fact, if that game showed us that there are still a wide range of storylines that could be told in this apocalyptic world.

While we have the HBO adaptation series coming out, there are more fans pointing towards The Game Awards for perhaps some type of an announcement. Recently, Gustavo Santaolalla has taken to Twitter in order to show his appreciation of The Last of Us Part 2 is featured in a few categories for The Game Awards. One of those categories, in particular, is for best score and music. That’s quite the accomplishment for Gustavo for all his masterful works put into the title.

Congrats!!!! "Just the beginning….." — Geoff Keighley (@geoffkeighley) November 19, 2020

However, what fans are focusing on is his last comment saying that this is just the beginning. Even Geoff Keighley replied pointing towards the statement as well. Some are suggesting that this is a tease of another installment is in the works. Of course, there’s no way of knowing until Naughty Dog makes the official announcement, but we’re sure that there would be more than a few happy players willing to go through another emotional roller coaster ride.

Source: Twitter