The Medium’s Latest Trailer Offers A New Hostile Threat

The Medium was first introduced to the world during the Inside Xbox live stream that happened in May of 2020. From the development studio Bloober Team, we are going to be enduring another psychological horror video game experience. Players will be taking the role of a woman that will be going through two different living worlds. Haunted by a child murderer, The Medium will follow a journey to track down and solve the murder case. Even famed composer Akira Yamaoka from the Silent Hill franchise is working on the score for this project.

This has easily been one of the more anticipated video game titles for the Xbox Series X. Being such a big name for psychological horror games, it’s not surprising to see fans yearn for the thrilling installment especially to be enjoyed on Microsoft’s latest console release. However, it has been hit with a delay recently which pushed the game out of the 2020 release year. This is all due to the massive behemoth of a video game called Cyberpunk 2077. I’m sure you are all aware of Cyberpunk 2077, it’s a game that no one can expect and with hype continuing to build, everyone is keeping track of its release date.

Recently, Cyberpunk 2077 was pushed out of its November launch window for a release on December 10, 2020, which was the launch date for Medium. Likely to avoid any potential issue from fans skipping the game due to the Cyberpunk 2077 release, the developers over at Team Bloober has decided to push their game back into January. This means that there is still plenty of time for the developers to offer even more details about their upcoming game.

In fact, we just received a brand new trailer. This trailer offers another look at the horrifying world we’ll have to endure when we dive into this game. While the past focus was around an enemy antagonist named The Maw, it does look like there are other threats players will need to be mindful of. Currently, players can expect the Medium to launch on January 28, 2021.









Source: YouTube