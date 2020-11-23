Cyberpunk 2077 Confirmed To Feature Photo Mode

Easily the biggest and most anticipated video game coming out this year has been Cyberpunk 2077. The folks behind The Witcher trilogy, CD Projekt Red, have been putting together this futuristic RPG for several years now and after a slew of delays, the hype and expectations are only increasing. However, to help keep players informed about what to expect in the game the studio has been putting together online streams highlighting various areas of the game.

These streams have been dubbed Night City Wire and there have been five of them so far. While the streams have done a great job at really hyping the title up and offering different aspects of the gameplay and behind the scenes development, it still had some players reaching out to CD Projekt Red in hopes their questions would be asked. One of the players online took to Twitter and reached out to CD Projekt Red community lead Marcin Momot.

The Twitter user asked if there would be a photo mode which would also feature V. Marcin responded to alert the user along with all the Twitter followers that there will be a photo mode included within the game and you can see your character V. There are even different poses that you can have V do in order to snap a photo to share online with friends.

You will be able to see your character in it. You will be even able to change poses and stuff.😊 — Marcin Momot (@Marcin360) November 20, 2020

Photo modes are pretty common for big video game projects. Fans are eager to share their experiences online and even get creative with the different photo mode options. However, it’s nice to get some confirmation ahead of the upcoming anticipated launch. Speaking of Cyberpunk 2077’s launch, it’s still currently slated for December 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia platforms. While there could always be a potential delay, it seems highly unlikely at this point since retail copies have already found their way into gamers’ hands.









Source: Twitter