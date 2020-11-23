Fans Think Latest GTA Online Teaser Gave A GTA 6 Reference 

There are several big-name titles that Rockstar Games has put out over the years but the biggest is arguably the Grand Theft Auto franchise. This criminal focused series has continued to not only be controversial but a hot selling item every time it launches into the market. We’ve been dealing with Grand Theft Auto V for quite a few years now and it spanned across three generations of consoles. One of the reasons this game continues to thrive today is the online component.

Grand Theft Auto V’s campaign has been praised by fans but while fans may feel nostalgic for the storyline and replay it, there’s support continuing going out for Grand Theft Auto Online. Rockstar Games is not only making quite a bit of money with this online component, but they are finding players to enjoy new content they put out regularly. We’ve seen several updates hit GTA Online which not only adds locations, missions but in-game items. However, the latest update coming out is supposedly the biggest one yet with a new landmass island for players to complete a heist within.

GTA Online Cayo Perico Heist is bringing out an island controlled by a drug lord and this heist will have players attempting to infiltrate this base. This may not be the Grand Theft Auto VI announcement post many of us were hoping for, but it looks like there might have been a reference to one. If you watched the Cayo Perico Heist teaser, you would have spotted a section where there were some coordinates displayed which went along with the given scene.

38.527A N; 79.6129A Whttps://t.co/KIW15pKlyf



Credits for discovering "VI": https://t.co/i83s2xjvIm



The only job I had was to get the exact coordinate, get each image square from the gmaps and reassemble the entire image, making the image look better.https://t.co/gNO4UKVosT pic.twitter.com/3YpEiQ0aPw — wellgamer789 (@welltest789) November 23, 2020

Some fans have taken those coordinates and tossed them within Google Maps to find a small road in Virginia. Interestingly enough, the road appears to be in the shape of VI which could be a nod towards the next installment. Of course, nothing is confirming this theory, but fans are hoping that an announcement for the next installment is coming out soon.

Source: Twitter