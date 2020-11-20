Cyberpunk 2077 System Requirements Has Been Updated

Easily one of the most anticipated video game titles coming out this year has been Cyberpunk 2077. CD Projekt Red has made a name for themselves with The Witcher RPG trilogy and it’s still a game series highly regarded and recommended today. However, their next installment is looking to outdo their previous works. Cyberpunk 2077 looks to be quite the immersive and detailed world for players to dive within however, it looks like fans who are playing on PC will want to make note of the new system requirements.

It wasn’t long ago that CD Projekt Red released two sets of PC system requirements before but it didn’t include the resolutions. Likewise, there have been fans wondering what the system requirements would be for RT and higher resolutions. As you can imagine, the more you demand from a game with resolution and RT, the more power the game will demand from your PC. As a result, take a look at the latest system requirements posted down below.

You asked, we deliver!



Check out the >>UPDATED<< system requirements for #Cyberpunk2077!



Below you'll find recommended configurations for 1080p low, 1080p high, 1440p ultra and 4K ultra settings, as well as ray tracing setups! pic.twitter.com/kzXhEbiuHE — Cyberpunk 2077 (@CyberpunkGame) November 20, 2020

As you can see it nothing has changed for the previous system requirements released but now you can get a look at the intended resolutions for the game. Likewise, the RT system requirements may require quite the powerhouse gaming PC. At any rate, this looks to be quite the detailed listing for a wide variety of gaming PCs. Fortunately, it’s only a waiting game for now as it looks like we won’t see Cyberpunk 2077 get delayed again.

This game has been delayed multiple times and while it was supposedly set to release this month, CD Projekt Red wanted to take a bit more time in order to ensure the various console platforms would be able to support the game. Currently, Cyberpunk 2077 is set to launch on December 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia platforms.









Source: Twitter