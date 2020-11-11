The PlayStation 5 Will Not Be Region Locked

There is a ton of anticipation building up for Sony’s next-generation video game console platform release. Both Sony and Microsoft had planned to launch their next-generation video game console platforms into the market this year although none of us knew that we would be dealing with a worldwide health pandemic outbreak. Still, this pandemic didn’t stop Microsoft from reaching its intended launch date and it looks like Sony is on track to see their PlayStation 5 console launch in most markets this week.

Still, after waiting around for what feels like forever at this point thanks to how crazy 2020 has been, fans won’t be waiting long before they can get their pre-ordered consoles. As mentioned, this year has been a bit wacky, to say the least. There were so many things that had to happen it’s difficult to remember them all. But none of us will have any problems remembering this coronavirus health pandemic.

This pandemic caused so many elements to change in our daily lives. From wearing masks to avoiding gathering in groups, 2020 is certainly a drastic step in a different direction to the usual daily beats we’ve been accustomed to. At any rate, this pandemic also saw the closure of several in-person events and it likely changed both Microsoft and Sony’s roadmap in unveiling to showcasing their next-generation video game console platforms.

Still, both companies did their best to showcase their video game console platforms from online streams to video uploads. However, there are still some questions fans may have for these consoles. For Sony, it looks like their latest FAQ post on the official PlayStation Blog was put in place so that some questions can finally be answered. One of those is region-locked content.

The past two console generations from Sony didn’t feature region-locked content. Players could enjoy any video game no matter what market it was launched on for the PlayStation 3 and the PlayStation 4. As a result, you can expect the same to be said for the PlayStation 5 as the console is not going to prevent gamers from enjoying titles from any region. As long as you import the game, the title should work without any issue.

Source: PS Blog