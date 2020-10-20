Assassin’s Creed Valhalla DLC Roadmap Unveiled

We’re not far off from the release of the next mainline Assassin’s Creed installment. While it seems that every game is getting caught in the shadows of Cyberpunk 2077’s immense amount of hype and anticipation, other big-name IPs are getting new installments released into the market before 2021. For instance, Assassin’s Creed Valhalla is launching this November 10, 2020, for most platforms. Now it looks like we have a roadmap on what’s coming out into the market.

Assassin’s Creed is quite the iconic action RPG video game. However, after the launch of Assassin’s Creed Odyssey, the development team at Ubisoft opted to take a year and develop their next mainline installment for a release in 2020. This new installment is set during the Viking age where players take the role of Eivor, a Viking leader who is leading their people into an expansion reaching Europe. This new expansion proves to be their toughest one yet as Evior will be up against the Templar Order.

However, it looks like we will have quite the DLC inbound for the game post-launch. Ubisoft has recently showcased the first season roadmap for interested players. This will include two expansion storylines with one being titled Wrath of the Druids. This particular expansion will follow players into Ireland as you deal with a druid cult-like group. Secondly, there is The Siege of Paris, a storyline that retells a battle of Vikings hitting the city of Paris.

These expansions will also come with other in-game goods and content updates that players will get for free. However, the storyline DLC will require players purchasing the $39.99 season pass. Meanwhile, there is bound to be more content planned after the first season ends, but just what that will entail remains to be seen. For now, as mentioned, players can prepare for the release of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla on November 10, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and Google Stadia. Meanwhile, the game will see a release a couple of days later on November 12, 2020, with the launch of the PlayStation 5.









Source: IGN