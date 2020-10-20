Fall Guys Developers Ask Players To Fill Out Survey For Future Development

It was during the summer that we got an unexpected hit online with Fall Guys: Ultimate Knockout. Known best as just Fall Guys, this is an indie battle royale video game title that throws players into a bean-like character as they complete a series of mini-games. However, the future on where the game development will go and spend their time depends on you. Recently, the development studio has put on a survey asking players to fill out which will greatly help them in their process to provide more content in the future.

As mentioned, Fall Guys is a battle royale game that is based around mini-games. With sixty players at the start of each game, players will be racing to finish the various races, compete in random team games, and attempt to be the last man standing in a variety of wacky courses. It’s incredibly addicting but very tough to master. Still, the title is pushing on with new content as development studio Mediatonic has just released the second season of this instant hit.

This second season has brought in new costumes, some revamps to the reward system, and more importantly, new mini-games. They are themed around the medieval era for this latest season, but players can expect even more content in the near future. However, to ensure that the time spent on creating levels among other content, Mediatonic is hoping that enough players send in their opinions on the latest survey.

Please may you fill in another survey? 🥺👉👈



This one is all about rounds!



👀 Which you like

👀 Which you dislike

👀 How many new ones you expect to see each season



It will REALLY help shape Fall Guys moving forward if you could fill this in



FANK 🐸https://t.co/bKenxWohlr — Fall Guys 👑 (@FallGuysGame) October 17, 2020

It’s a Google Doc survey that will ask players about the things they like and don’t like about Fall Guys. This will help shape the game up for the future. For now, Fall Guys is available for PC and PlayStation 4 platforms. There’s no telling just when this game will find its way out into the Xbox One and Nintendo Switch platforms. Likewise, just when the game will see a release on the upcoming next-generation platforms, the Xbox Series X and the PlayStation 5 which are slated to release next month.









Source: Twitter