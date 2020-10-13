Amazon Is Shutting Down Crucible For Good

Amazon got into the video game business back in 2010 but it wasn’t until recently that the studio attempted to go for more mainstream console and PC gaming. One of the first few titles to go into development was Crucible, a free-to-play third-person shooter. This title was the first big attempt outside of tablet gaming so as you can expect, a bit was riding on Crucible to be a hit. Unfortunately, when the game launched in May of this year, it was met with overwhelming lackluster results.

In fact, the studio opted to bring the game back into closed beta in order for the development team, Relentless Studios to further develop the title for a more proper release. It looks like we are not going to see the game launch back into the marketplace as the studio has confirmed Crucible is being cancelled. After making a roadmap and delivering some features for players to test out, the goal was to see what feedback would come back in order to further develop the game.

After some evaluation, the decision was to discontinue developing Crucible which means that the last few attempts to bring out a successful title were a failure. Now the studio is turning off matchmaking and custom games will be coming to an end on November 9, 2020, which means that if you were one of the few that enjoyed Crucible, you still have a little bit of time to get a few more matches in.

Unfortunately, this is not the step that Amazon wanted to take for their first big game. However, they will be making things right for the players that made purchases for the game as they will be offering full refunds. This won’t be the last title the studio brings out, as it looks like the development team is being brought over to Amazon’s next MMO project. Did you get a chance to play Crucible and if so, did you find the title enjoyable? We’re hopeful that the next launch from Amazon’s gaming division is a hit but only time will tell.

Source: Crucible