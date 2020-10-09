Fall Guys Introduces A New Limited Time Playlist

One of the big hitters these past few months was Fall Guys. It’s a wacky over-the-top battle royale game that’s fun even if you’re not a fan of battle royale titles. Rather than being a typical shooter, Fall Guys is a game show type of title where players are dropped into a series of mini-games. With sixty players total, the number of participants slowly starts to shrink down until there is just one man left standing. We’re just now getting access to the latest season, but there’s a playlist that may have fans playing on for the next several days over all the new accessible mini-games.

Fall Guys recent release of season 2 was also met with the latest playlist being added into the mix. If you ever played Fall Guys then you know that there is a mixture of mini-games, both the race-based titles along with team games. These team games can be frustrating as you have no idea what team you’re being dropped into. Some player’s skills may not match your own and it could quickly mean the end of your run. As a result, some fans have been wanting the ability to play certain level types which is exactly what this playlist will offer.

The playlist is called Gauntlet Showdown and it brings in only races for players to compete in. Without any team-based games offered, the title will rely on your skills to quickly get ahead of the pack and navigate through the obstacles. If you’re interested, the playlist is available for you to try out right now, however, don’t expect it to last forever as it’s slated to expire after a week.

This could be a bummer for some fans but we're curious as to if there will be another playlist to replace Gauntlet Showdown when it expires. At any rate, those of you who don't already own Fall Guys can pick up a copy right now for the PlayStation 4 and PC platforms.









Source: PC Gamer