Blair Witch VR Coming To Oculus This Month

Blair Witch started out as an indie film project that really grew into a niche franchise. This horror movie followed a group of student filmmakers as they embark in the woods shooting a documentary about an urban legend known as the Blair Witch. Things quickly turn for the worse and the crew ends up dead, but the film continued to live on and spark quite a big franchise including additional movies, novels, television series, and games. In fact, a new Blair Witch video game was unveiled during E3 2019 from indie horror studio Bloober Team. If you’re familiar with the development studio then you know these folks really strive when it comes to horror titles.

In this game, players follow a former police officer named Ellis Lynch as he seeks out a missing boy. Seeking out in the woods with nothing more than a camera, cellphone, flashlight, and his trusty K9 companion Bullet, players find that there is something else lingering around in these woods. We won’t spoil anything here as the game is pretty short. If you got about six hours to kill then check into this game.

Now the Bloober Team is not done with the Blair Witch IP quite yet. Instead of making a new installment or any DLC, we’re looking at a VR adaptation that should make quite a lasting impression of players that opt to take on the challenge when it launches later this month. In particular, Blair Witch will receive a VR adaptation for the Oculus Quest this month on October 29, 2020, with other VR platforms slated to receive the VR adaptation later on.

This may be quite the perfect game to pick up this Halloween season if you own the Oculus Quest VR headset. At any rate, this is not the only project the Bloober Team is working on. Right now, the studio is preparing for the upcoming release of their next big horror video game IP called The Medium.

Source: PC Gamer