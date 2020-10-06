Your Headphones Should Be Compatible With PS5 3D Audio Technology

There was a ton of hype leading into 2020 and when the year hit there were quite a few moments to chart out just why we’re ready to leave it behind. Obviously, one of the biggest happens to be the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak that is proving to be quite problematic around the world. In fact, it was one of the issues that many fans felt would be the reason we don’t see the PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X hit the marketplace. Fortunately, that wasn’t going to be the case as both next-generation platform consoles are coming next month.

Because of the coronavirus health pandemic outbreak, there’s been a few changes both Microsoft and Sony had to endure in order to market their consoles. Rather than setting up shop at different in-person events for players to test out, both companies were forced into showcasing their consoles and features through online streaming events. Unfortunately for Sony, their big push for the next-generation platform was immersing the players and that’s a bit difficult to showcase in streaming events where players can’t physically test this console out.

One of the ways that Sony really highlighted in the past was the DualSense controller which would offer more advanced vibration feedback to replicate different terrains. Likewise, there are haptic feedback triggers that would provide more resistance for players to press down. Another element to make note of is the 3D audio technology.

3D audio is going to be a big element for the PlayStation 5. In a recent blog post on the Sony PlayStation Blog, it was announced that most headphones and headsets will work with the PlayStation 5 either through USB or audio jack. Basically, it’s a means to provide more depth to the audio which would give players a bit insight as to where audio is coming from within the level. While you can make use of most of your headsets or headphones without any problem, there is a new headset Sony is pushing.

This new headset is called the Pulse 3D which is a wireless headset. From what we know, the headset will be compatible with the PlayStation 4 and the PlayStation 5. It’s at least an option for those that may need a new headset and want to ensure that they will get the full 3D audio technology that the development team has worked hard on.

