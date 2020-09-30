Thousands Of Players Were Banned In Call of Duty: Warzone

Cheating is something we all have to deal with when it comes to online multiplayer games. From having a competitive edge or simply trolling other players, spotting a cheater instantly makes the game dull with most players knowingly having to start a new match. In fact, some games are riddled with cheaters that it forces legitimate players out of the game completely as they wait for the cheaters to start being taken out of the mix.

Some developers even rely on players to track down cheaters and sending in reports to hopefully take these individuals out from the mix. At any rate, players will soon find that there is going to be a whole lot fewer cheaters featured in Call of Duty: Warzone. This popular battle royale video game is easily one title that can attract players into the mix, but according to a report by Vice, 20,000 players were banned this week so far.

This comes after the game was able to detect a software cheat called EngineOwning. With so many cheaters using the software, the game was able to purge the cheaters and banned the accounts associated with the software. This is something that may clear cheaters out for now, but we can expect more cheaters to pop back into the game later on.

There’s always a big back and forth with cheaters and multiplayer video games. The new software is released rather regularly, but even if the cheaters managed to log on with new software, it’s only a matter of time before the development studio is able to catch on. At any rate, this latest dump of cheaters from the game comes in time with the latest season of Call of Duty: Warzone which is likely something legit players are happy about. If you haven’t already tried this free-to-play battle royale game then you can do so right now for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms.

Source: Vice