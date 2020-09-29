Sackboy: A Big Adventure Gameplay Trailer Released

The LittleBigPlanet franchise was a popular 2.5D platformer but it looks like we are going to see a spin-off launch into the market called Sackboy: A Big Adventure. So far we know that four players can join together and go through a fully 3D platformer filled with unique levels much like the series is known far. There is quite a bit of charm still there and it’s going to be available for both PlayStation 4 and PlayStation players so you won’t have to move onto the next-generation platform to enjoy this game.

We’ve seen this game showcased before this latest trailer, but the new gameplay footage offers a bit more insight into the game along with cooperative gameplay. There’s not a long wait to endure now as the game is set to release this November. Through the official PlayStation Blog, Ned Waterhouse, the design director for Sumo Digital, has commented on the game trailer and mindset that the development team had when crafting up Sackboy: A Big Adventure.

For instance, the developers really wanted the levels to pop. As a result, there’s a big mixture of levels featured right in the game and as you progress, you never know just what you’ll come across. Whether it’s a new landscape or a power-up to drastically change up the level, Sackboy: A Big Adventure seems to be quite the ambitious title from the LittleBigPlanet video game franchise.

“We wanted every level in the game to feel unique and to continually surprise you with what comes next. In one stage you’ll be careening through a mountain pass on a runaway train, the next exploring a forgotten temple or facing off against a hostile baddie. We’ve mixed up the gameplay with a bunch of new power-ups – including one which at one point quite literally turns the world on its head! And the game has an UN-BEL-IEV-ABLE soundtrack – there are moments where the music is sure to bring a smile to your face.”

Currently, Sackboy: A Big Adventure is set to release into the marketplace on November 12, 2020, for both the PlayStation 4 and the upcoming next-generation PlayStation 5 console platform.









Source: PlayStation Blog