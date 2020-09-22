Final Fantasy VII Remake Xbox One Port Leaked Ahead Of Announcement?

Final Fantasy is a massive video game franchise that’s been around for decades. It’s also gearing up for its next mainline installment, Final Fantasy XVI, but with so many installments readily available for players to enjoy, there’s bound to be a few fan favorites from the mix. One of those is Final Fantasy VII a game that originally came out on the PlayStation back in the late 1990s. For years fans have been asking Square Enix to go back and remake the game for modern-day consoles, but those requests mainly went unheard until finally on the PlayStation 4, we got the first part of a Final Fantasy VII Remake.

This is just the first part of an unknown amount of chapter releases. The game is so massive that it would take several parts broken up to deliver the iconic title for fans to enjoy on the PlayStation 4. However, this game is so far just a PlayStation 4 exclusive despite fans uncovering coding in the demo that may suggest other platform ports are potentially in the works. At the moment, nothing has been confirmed by Square Enix so the only way players can enjoy Final Fantasy VII Remake is through the PlayStation 4.

That won’t be for long hopefully as speculation is leading to other ports being released for the likes of PC and Xbox One after April of 2021. This would mark the year date for the game and likely any kind of exclusivity deal between Square Enix and Sony. Now a new advertisement was discovered from Target that has Final Fantasy VII Remake listed as a PlayStation 4 and Xbox One video game release. Fans are starting to speculate that this could be an early announcement leak that the Target retailer made by mistake. Of course, it could just be a normal mistake on Target’s part and the game is meant to remain a PlayStation 4 exclusive.

At any rate, those of you who want to enjoy the remake can only do so on the PlayStation 4. Remember, this is not the full game but the first part of a series of installments. There have also been some changes to the gameplay mechanics, but you can find more about the game and our impressions from our Before You Buy episode upload up above.









Source: Comic Book