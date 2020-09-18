The PlayStation 5 Won’t Play Games Older Than PS4 

Sony’s been around for nearly three decades now and we’re gearing towards its fifth home console launch this holiday season. 2020 proved to be a difficult year but at the very least, it doesn’t look like this coronavirus health pandemic outbreak is going to sway the launch of either the PlayStation 5 or the Xbox Series X from launching into the market. Of course, with that said, there is some difficulty from the companies from getting details released. Especially for Sony as a big focus around the PlayStation 5 is more immersion through the DualSense controller.

While the plans to market the console around in-person to different events, Sony is hoping to sway gamers to purchase their console by providing different online streaming events and marketed commercials to hype the platform launch. Unfortunately, a lot of these events would allow some questions to be brought up regarding the platforms so we’re waiting a bit longer for specific information to come out. One of those questions that fans were wondering about for the PlayStation 5 is just how far back can players go with their line of video games. For those hoping to dust off their collection of games pre-PlayStation 4 then you’re out of luck.

Today we’re finding out about an interview PlayStation CEO Jim Ryan had with Japanese publication Famitsu. Thanks to Siliconera who reported on the interview, we’re finding out that the PlayStation 5 will only be able to play PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4 video games. This comes after some consideration of where to put the most work into the console.

Apparently, the amount of PlayStation 4 units sold proved enough attention to make sure that players can enjoy their collection of video games on the PlayStation 5. However, the efforts were then shifted towards different areas of the console which meant that there wasn’t enough time to allow the console a means to play PlayStation 3, PlayStation 2 and PlayStation 1 video game titles. This could be a niche group that wanted support for older games and chances are those that have a collection of video games that date back towards the first Sony PlayStation console then you already have the means to enjoy these games. Still, for someone who also enjoys playing these older games I’ve acquired over the years, it would be nice to simply plug in the latest console and enjoy the games right from one platform.

Source: Siliconera