Resident Evil: Village Receives Second Official Trailer, Watch Here

Capcom has brought its highly anticipated upcoming horror title, Resident Evil Village to the PlayStation 5 Reveal Event.

As we are all waiting to learn more about Resident Evil Village, Capcom has brought a new trailer to the event which managed to showcase some brand new footage.

This is the second official trailer for the highly anticipated game, and it brings story footage and some minor details about the upcoming Village players will be exploring. If you’re a horror fan or just a hardcore Resident Evil fan, you’re not going to want to miss out on this trailer!

Check out the brand new trailer down below:

Fear surrounds you in Resident Evil Village, unleashing a new chapter of survival horror on PlayStation 5 in 2021!

