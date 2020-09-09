Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla Arabic Twitter Account Announces the Game Will Run at 4K/60 FPS on Xbox Series X

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is definitely one of the most anticipated titles of 2020 and with the release date slowly approaching, fans are getting excited.

Today, Ubisoft has announced a release date change that actually brings the game closer and the Arabic Twitter account for the upcoming game announced something pretty cool. We know that the next generation consoles will be powerful, but each developer will optimize the game for the upcoming consoles, and it seems Ubisoft went all out with AC: Valhalla.

Yes, Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla will run 4K/60 Frames Per Second on the Xbox Series X. This is a seriously impressive note, as it is hard to run 60 fps on a console, not to boot it will be 4k visuals. The upcoming next generation of consoles will definitely be something special!

Check out the official announcement from Assassin’s Creed Arabic Twitter account down below:

بفضل قوة Xbox Series X، استمتعوا بعالم Valhalla بدقة 4K الكاملة ومعدل 60 إطار في الثانية!

–

نسعد بالإعلان عن صدور #AssassinsCreedValhalla في 10 نوفمبر على Xbox Series X وXbox Series S وXbox One وPlayStation 4 وPC .

تتضمن نصوص وقوائم معربة على جميع الأجهزة. pic.twitter.com/vKQppDXYaw — Assassin's Creed (@AssassinsAR) September 9, 2020

In related news, Ubisoft has announced that Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla has been moved its release date up to November 10th.

They moved up the release date to coincide with the launch of Microsoft’s upcoming next-generation console — Xbox Series X. This means AC: Valhalla is now an launch day title for the upcoming console. Learn more about Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla’s new release date right here!

Assassin’s Creed: Valhalla is now set to release for the PS4, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, PC, and Google Stadia on November 10th. Are you excited for the new release date for the game? Let us know in the comments below!

source: Twitter via dualshockers