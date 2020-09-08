Bungie Releases Trailer Showcasing New Subclass Hunter Revenant in Destiny 2: Beyond Light Expansion

Bungie has released a new gameplay trailer showcasing Destiny 2: Beyond Light for their new subclass for the Hunter class — Hunter Revenant.

The trailer clocks in at about 40 seconds long, but viewers can get a good sense of the upcoming subclass, Hunter Revenant. It’s definitely a tease of a trailer as we see some epic new gameplay mechanics, but just enough to pique our interest. The Hunter Revenant is the latest subclass added to Destiny 2: Beyond Light and I assure you it won’t be the last!

Check out the latest trailer for Destiny 2: Beyond Light — Hunter Revenant

Trailer Description:

When charged with Super energy, the Hunter Revenant can unleash their deadly Super – Silence and Squall. Named after the pair of Kama blades that the Hunter wields, this Super involves a two-phased attack, with each Kama blade having a different function. The first blade, when thrown, immediately detonates on impact, instantly freezing enemies in a radius from the center of the blast. Hurl Squall, the second blade, and it will embed itself in a surface (or an enemy) and then detonate, creating a Stasis storm that will track nearby enemies, slowing and damaging them as it makes contact.

In related news, Bungie has announced in a blog post that their upcoming expansion, Beyond Light, has been officially delayed to November 10th.

The developers have decided to delay the upcoming expansion as it is the first one in this new Destiny era, and they do not want to rush it out. Due to the way the world is at the moment, social distancing, and whatnot, many developers are working from home and Bungie is currently doing that. Learn more about the Beyond Light expansion delay right here!

Destiny 2: Beyond Light is set to arrive for the PS4, Xbox One, and PC platform on November 10th. Are you excited for the upcoming expansion? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube