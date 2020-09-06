Review Roundup: Marvel’s Avengers Has a Ton of Potential Regardless of its Pretty Obvious Setbacks

Square Enix and developer Crystal Dynamics have launched one of the biggest games of the year, and reviews are starting to hit the internet.

Marvel’s Avengers was a long-awaited title from gamers and now that’s its finally here, was the wait worth it? Well, depending on who you talk to it was. Marvel’s Avengers has a ton of potential and with the story beats captivating most of the player’s attention, the minor issues are hidden in the back start to become a problem the later you progress.

If this was a single-player title focused on storytelling, we might be singing a different song, but since this is a GaaS, Games as a Service, players should expect to see some of the typical tropes. Grinding, level caps, gear management, etc. These little problems start to build up and start to affect the game in a negative way.

However, with all of the potential at the game’s fingertips, it’s hard to write the game off. This will be a game that will be split down the middle, but from judging on what reviews are stating, the pros outweigh the cons ever so slightly.

Down below are some of the most respectable gaming sites in the industry, check out the highlights for their reviews on the Square Enix’s latest title — Marvel’s Avengers:

Gameranx:

Game Informer 88

Avengers is in great shape right now, dazzling with its story and action. I’m hooked on the end-game content that is available now, and I want to see just how powerful these heroes can become after leveling them completely.

Shacknews 80

Marvel’s Avengers impresses with a well-written, dramatic campaign. From a gameplay standpoint, the combat is as fun and satisfying as one could hope for in a title based on the superhero team. Though the online live service aspect is bogged down by overly complicated menus, systems, and matchmaking woes, there’s still a fun experience underneath. Crystal Dynamics and Square Enix deliver a perfectly adequate adaptation of an iconic property with Marvel’s Avengers.

GameSpot

My overall impression after 25 hours is that Marvel’s Avengers is a fun but flawed game with a lot of good ideas. It still feels as though the story campaign and the live-game missions are pretty divorced from one another, and I miss the moments when it was just me using my skills to take down a tough boss, rather than just watching as Taskmaster or Abomination get absolutely mobbed by me and three other superheroes. But there’s a lot of depth in the combat Marvel’s Avengers offers as you unlock more and more of a character’s skill tree, and especially when you get a decent team that works together, there are quite a few opportunities to feel super.

IGN

On its own, this campaign is actually a seriously fun superhero brawler.

Kotaku

What I am saying is that I am excited now, finally. It took getting the damn game into my hands and several hours of story campaign play, but I am finally looking forward to getting back to playing Marvel’s Avengers. I think I’ll do that now. [Impressions]

Polygon

Marvel’s Avengers works well as a flashy single-player action-adventure if that’s all you’re looking for, particularly if you’re already a fan of Ms. Marvel, and I can see value in picking it up for that alone. I’m a bit skeptical of the live service aspect’s ability to keep me grinding for loot once I hit the level cap, or finish the story-themed post-game missions, but now I’m over that initial hurdle, it is kind of fun to bash waves of enemies with friends.

source: Metacritic