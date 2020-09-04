Crysis Remastered PC System Requirements Unveiled

The Crysis video game franchise is an iconic one and it was usually met with the amount of power a PC needed just to run this game. Now years after its release, it looks like we are going to get a chance to either relive or enjoy this game for the first time ever. We almost had the ability to enjoy this game earlier, but after the initial gameplay trailer leaked ahead of the development studio’s intentions they got an early look at the fan reception. Unfortunately, the fan reception was positive and it allowed the development studio to pull the game and work on it a bit longer to ensure it met with the expectations that fans had.

As a result, the game was postponed with developers working and fans having to wait longer. Crytek has since come out with a new update today that showcases the system requirements needed to run Crysis Remastered. Now this game franchise was normally infamous for needing a rather beefy PC to run the title. After all, it was Crysis 2 that launched with a bundle that actually came with a graphics card for players to enjoy this game. While this is remastered, it’s not going to require the intense set of components to run this game. If you’re interested in picking this game up at launch, then check out the system requirements you’ll need to run the title efficiently.

Crysis System Requirements Minimum

CPU: i5-3450 / Ryzen 3

RAM: 8GB

HDD: 20GB

GPU: GTX 1050 TI / Radeon 470

Crysis System Requirements Recommended

CPU: i5- Ryzen 5

RAM: 12GB

HDD: 20GB

GPU: 1660 TI / Radeon Vega 56

These system requirements were posted on the official Epic Games Store page. Meanwhile, the game won’t be available to purchase until September 18, 2020. Are you able to run the game with your current PC gaming system rig?

Source: Epic Games Store