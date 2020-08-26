The Initiative Is Bringing Back Perfect Dark?

The Initiative is a brand new development studio that Microsoft established back in 2018 and since it first formed, we’ve been in the dark as to what the studio would be bringing out. Xbox Head Phil Spencer has been relatively tight-lipped on the current project from the studio, but we have seen the company hire quite a few developers that are tied to single-player focused video game titles such as the Tomb Raider series along with Sony’s PlayStation 4 exclusive, God of War. This has left some anxiously waiting to see if Microsoft will be delivering some heavy-hitting single-player games for their next-generation platform release, the Xbox Series X.

While nothing official has come out yet regarding the game and projects the studio may or may not be working on, there are rumors continuing to circulate online. The biggest rumor to have really gained traction online is that The Initiative is working Perfect Dark or at least a title set within the universe. It’s tough to say if this game will be a reboot or a remake, but one journalist recently claimed that the development studio is playing around within the Perfect Dark universe.

"confirm" is a loaded term. I said it. As @Rand_al_Thor_19 points out, it might not be exactly Perfect Dark, but it's playing in that universe. — grubbsnax is back (@JeffGrubb) August 26, 2020

This would go in line with what the other rumors have been suggesting and if that’s the case, this IP could get a very detailed focused reboot similar to how Crystal Dynamics brought out a Tomb Raider reboot in 2013. Microsoft could use some great AAA exclusive titles to compete against Sony in my opinion. We’re not sure just how much of a wait we’ll have to endure before we get the official reveal for this studio’s project, but perhaps we’ll hear something before 2020 wraps.

At any rate, it looks like there is a recent push from Microsoft’s Xbox division to really make Xbox Game Pass a must-have gaming service. There’s a ton of games already confirmed games that will be launching on the service at launch. Perhaps we’ll see this game also follow the trend and launch onto the Xbox Game Pass as well. For now, we’ll have to wait until an official announcement comes regarding The Initiative’s current project.

Source: VGC