NHL 21’s Official Reveal Showcases Alexander Ovechkin as the Global Cover Athlete

EA Sports has released the official reveal trailer for the latest installment in the NHL Franchise, NHL 21.

Check out the official reveal trailer down below:

“In EA SPORTS NHL 21, we’re celebrating the most creative, inventive, and fearless players. Carve your path to superstardom in an expanded Be A Pro mode and go down as one of the league’s greatest. On the ice, change up your attack with all new moves, dekes, dangles and evasive maneuvers, inspired by the league’s most groundbreaking innovators. Recognize Creativity, Recognize Revolutionary, Recognize Future, Recognize Greatness.” EA Sports

The official reveal trailer clocks in just under 2-minutes long and showcases none other than Alexander Ovechkin as the Global Cover Athlete. Within its lengthy run-time, the new trailer also gives fans a sneak peek at the gameplay, which is looking like the most realistic simulator to date. Fans will witness it all when it comes to the reveal trailer as a little bit of all NHL 21 has to offer is at the forefront. Better graphics, more realistic gameplay and a more innovative career mode is the name of the game in NHL 21.

Thankfully, fans won’t have to wait much longer to experience the latest installment as NHL 21 launches on Oct. 16, 2020. EA also notes that those who pre-order the Great Eight Edition will be granted three days early access to NHL 21.

Source: EA Sports NHL Youtube