Red Dead Online Datamine Unveils Seth Briars

Rockstar Games has delivered a few iconic video game franchises over the years and their most recent release came in the form of a prequel to Red Dead Redemption. Known as Red Dead Redemption 2, players will once again get a storyline that involves John Marston and the Dutch Van Der Linde gang, but instead of taking the role of John Marston, we’re actually put into the boots of Arthur Morgan.

We don’t have to tell you just how successful Red Dead Redemption 2 has been. The first installment from Rockstar Games was such an iconic release that this sequel expands on all the areas we already loved. It’s filled with a beautiful world and landscapes, there’s countless NPCs, random encounters, not to mention there’s an outlaw storyline that takes us all over the country. Still, with the game being such a massive hit, there is an online component that fans can continue enjoying the gameplay long after they completed the campaign.

A very interesting finding here.

Seth was added to Red Dead Online. However, remains cut/or reserved for future content. This appears to the character from the first Red Dead Redemption.



He also has 47 dialogue speeches, I'll upload them soon. pic.twitter.com/hFvX9DJoi2 — VideoTech (@VideoTech_) August 17, 2020

In fact, there are a few notable areas that return from the original game in this online component as well. We may see even more iconic characters from the first game come up to play. One user that datamined the files for Red Dead Online has discovered the character model for Seth Briars. This was a crazy treasure hunter John Marston comes across during his journey in Red Dead Redemption. It looks like we are going to get a younger version of the character at some point in Red Dead Online.

There are even some dialogue lines attached which would further indicate that this is a character set to give players a quest. However, we don’t know just when Rockstar Games will be putting the character into the map. At any rate, fans that are wanting to dive into Red Dead Online should see plenty of content updates in the future. After fans have complained over the lack of content especially in comparison to Grand Theft Auto Online, it seems that the studio is ensuring that more updates are planned for the game.

Source: Twitter