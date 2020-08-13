Marvel’s Avengers PC System Requirements Unveiled

Marvel’s Avengers is an upcoming video game being developed by Crystal Dynamics and Eidos Montreal. What we know so far is that the game will take place after the events of A-Day, an event in history in which the Avengers gather to showcase their new headquarters in San Francisco. During the unveiling, an accident causes the city to be destroyed which ultimately forced all superheroes to be outlawed. Years passed after the Avengers disbanded when a new foe poses a possible threat against Earth leaving the Avengers to once again join forces and prevent the destruction of humanity.

This will be a third-person action video game title where players can take control of a variety of heroes as they progress through the narrative. Because there is an assortment of heroes with more being added in, you’ll find that the gameplay mechanics will change up offering a little bit of a diverse playstyle throughout the campaign. Players will also get the ability to go through a co-op campaign with up to four players total.

If you plan on picking this game up to enjoy on the PC then you may have been waiting to see what the system requirements would be like. Today we’re finding out both what Crystal Dynamics feels is a suitable minimum and recommended system requirements needed to run the Marvel’s Avengers video game. With that said, you can find both listed right down below.

Minimum Spec:

OS: Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: i3-4160 or AMD equivalent

8GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 950 / AMD 270 (min 2GB video ram)

DirectX 12

75GB HDD space

Recommended Spec:

Windows 10 64-bit

CPU: Intel Core i7 4770K, 3.4 Ghz or AMD Ryzen 51600, 3.2 Ghz

16GB RAM

NVIDIA GTX 1060 6GB or AMD Radeon RX 480, 8GB.

DirectX 12

110GB SSD space

You still have some time to make any necessary upgrades to ensure Marvel’s Avengers is running as intended. Currently, the game is set to launch on September 4, 2020, for the PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One platforms. With that said the title is also slated for a release on next-generation platforms at a later date.









Source: Square Enix