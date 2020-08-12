Forza Horizon 3 Will No Longer Be Available For Purchase This September

The Forza series has been an iconic one for Microsoft. Fans worldwide enjoy the racing game and over the years we’ve seen several installments released into the market. However, it looks like one installment will no longer be available to purchase which means if you have been sitting on the idea of purchasing a copy, you may want to do so now rather than waiting too much longer. It turns out we’ll soon see Forza Horizon 3 get removed from digital storefronts shortly.

Forza Horizon 3 released back in 2016. As a result, this is no the latest Horizon installment available right now, that would go to Forza Horizon 4 which launched in 2018. Still, the third installment to the sub-franchise has been received rather positively. Unfortunately, this game will soon see its last days on the digital marketplace as it’s been unveiled that starting in September we’ll start seeing the digital storefronts carrying Forza Horizon 3 take the game down. According to the official Twitter account for Forza Horizon, this is due to the game heading towards its End of Life status which means that support and content have since been transitioned over to the latest installment for the series.

Ultimately, this means that the different licensing deals made for Microsoft are coming to an end which means either having to pay for these deals once again or simply stop selling the game. Whether it’s for the music or vehicles used in the game, Microsoft is likely finding that the best move is to simply move to the next installment and remove the older titles online. Of course, if you own a copy of the game, you’ll still have the ability to play it as much as you’d like afterward. In fact, there is a pretty good deal going on right now.

For those, if you who haven’t picked up a copy of Forza Horizon 3, you can find that the digital storefronts are holding a 70% off deal right now. This means that you can pick up a copy of the game for PC or Xbox One at just $20.99, which is quite a discount over what the Forza Horizon 3 Ultimate Edition initially cost at $69.99.

Forza Horizon 3 is headed towards "End of Life" status, and we're celebrating the Australian festival with a sale on the Standard and Ultimate Editions! Visit https://t.co/2IZtzgkotM for all the details! pic.twitter.com/fM7HugVtCh — Forza Horizon (@ForzaHorizon) August 11, 2020

