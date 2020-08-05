YouTube Creator Recreates Iconic Gameplay Mechanics in Real Life; Must Watch, Super Funny

Twitter user @KaoruGans0 has gained some traction due to an epic video he posted onto the social media app and rightfully so. The video was a recreation of iconic gameplay moments from a slew of games such as Grand Theft Auto, Yakuza, Metal Gear, and more.

Gamers know the feeling of running into a wall, bumping into someone on the street, or hiding in the box as they tail an enemy. KaoruGans0 manages to capture the true essence of the feeling of playing one of these games and to be honest, it’s spot on. Uncannily spot on.

Check out the epic recreation of these games in real life down below:

The video went sort of viral as it has reached 3.9 million views, and it only was posted a day ago, and that was only a snippet of the 11-minute video. @KaoruGans0 truly manages to capture the essences of all of the recreated games and its pretty hilarious.

I was completely blown away, so if you were having fun with the 2-minute preview, then I would suggest checking out the full video as you will get a kick out of it!

Watch the full 11 minute gameplay recreation video down below:

