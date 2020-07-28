Animal Crossing: New Horizons Summer Update Wave 2 Detailed, Set to Release This Week

Nintendo has announced and detailed Summer Update Wave 2 for their critically acclaimed hit title — Animal Crossing: New Horizons.

Yes, wave 2 of the Summer Update is arriving, and it’s not far away at all. Wave 2 is set to release for free for all users later this week on July 30th. The new update will come with a ton of new stuff for players to partake in, but some of the big ones are the Fireworks Show, Dreaming, and Island save backup. The new trailer showcases wave 2 pretty nicely, so I would suggest checking it out if you’re interested in the game.

Check out the Summer Update wave 2 trailer for Animal Crossing: New Horizons down below:

Available starting on July 30, the free Summer Update – Wave 2 will add the following features to the game:

Fireworks Shows – Enjoy atmospheric fireworks lighting up the sky above your island every Sunday in August at 7 p.m. Get in the spirit by redeeming Bells for raffle tickets in the plaza to get various festive items that you can use. Put your personal spin on the fireworks display by using your own custom design pattern to see it shot in the air as a firework in the sky!

– You can now choose to take a nap in any bed placed in your home.** While dozing off, you may find yourself in a strange realm where you’ll be greeted by Luna. Luna offers visits to other islands as a dream, and with her help, you can share your island as a dream with others too.*** She will grant those who share their island a “Dream Address” which players can exchange and use to visit each other’s island in a dream. In dreams, nothing is permanent because nothing you do is saved, so explore to your heart’s content. Island Backup & Restoration Service – Nintendo Switch Online members can enable the new island backup service, which automatically uploads island and user save data to the internet at certain times. If your Nintendo Switch system is lost or damaged, you may be able to recover your island paradise as long as you’ve enabled island backup. In the event of loss or damage, contact Nintendo Consumer Support about restoring the island and user save data on your new or repaired Nintendo Switch system. After your island data and individual player data is restored, you can get back to building your island community!**** Additional details can be found on the Nintendo Consumer Support page when the update goes live. The island backup feature is separate from the Save Data Cloud functionality offered for select Nintendo Switch games through Nintendo Switch Online. A function specific to Animal Crossing: New Horizons to move users and save data to another system is planned for later this year. Details will be announced in the future.

Take some time to relax this summer and remember to have a blast at the fireworks shows on your island getaway in Animal Crossing: New Horizons. Coming up next is the free Autumn Update. We hope you look forward to it!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is a huge game, and if you have yet to dabble your feet into the game, what are you waiting for!? We here at gameranx love the game and have a ton of great guides to help you get started, and once your pro, we got you covered with even more detailed guides. Learn more about Animal Crossing: new Horizons right here!

Animal Crossing: New Horizons is now available exclusively for the Nintendo Switch. Summer Update Wave 2 is set to release for free for all users on July 30th. Are you excited for the upcoming wave of free content? Let us know in the comments below!

source: YouTube