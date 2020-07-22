CARRION’S Launch Trailer Allows Players to Become the Monster

Ahead of its release tomorrow, Devolver Digital has released the official launch trailer for CARRION, one which allows the player to become the monster.

Check out the launch trailer down below:

“CARRION is a reverse horror game in which you assume the role of an amorphous creature of unknown origins, stalking and consuming those that imprisoned you.”

The new trailer isn’t in your typical format, as it is animated similar to a cartoon styled cinematic. Within its minute and a half runtime, the launch trailer sets up the whole game’s plot, allowing players to become the monster. In this reverse horror title, players will take control of the monster in an effort to cause terror and fear to those who imprisoned you. Players will take control of an amorphous monster, with unknown origins. Stalking and causing mayhem is the name of the game. If this all sounds fun to you, thankfully it releases sooner than you might think!

Carrion releases on July 23, 2020, on Nintendo Switch, Xbox One, and Steam. Players can purchase a Steam key on the official CARRION website.

What are your thoughts on this launch trailer? Are you going to pick it up? If so let us know in the comments down below and be sure to stay right here at Gameranx for the latest gaming news releasing.

Source: Devolver Digital