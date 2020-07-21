Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time Releases August 21

We are not done with diving into samurai gameplay just yet. Ghost of Tsushima was just launched into the market for fans to enjoy and now we can prepare for Samurai Jack to make his appearance next month. The Adult Swim Games finally has a release date where players can mark their calendars to pick up a copy once it launches.

Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time was announced earlier this year where Adult Swim Games and Soleil Games are developing the hack-and-slash title. This game will play a role in the narrative before the series finale so if you haven’t watched the anime yet there’s a perfect opportunity to get acquainted with the character and setting. Overall, the game follows a Samurai named Jack who is taken out of his timeline by an evil entity known as Aku. As a result, Jack is tossed through a series of timelines as he attempts to get back to his own timeline once again.

Today we’re finding out that Samurai Jack: Battle Through Time is set to launch on August 21, 2020. This is just a month away now for players and fans of the original anime series. There’s also a new trailer you can check out which we’ve embedded above. Although you still have some time to enjoy the original anime series fully before the game hits the marketplace.

While we know that the game is set to launch on August 21, 2020, fans who are interested in picking up a copy shouldn’t have any problem as the game is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and the PC platform. Are you going to pick up a copy of the game?

